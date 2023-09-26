Cop among 2 persons killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

Jammu: Two persons including a policeman were killed when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into 100-ft deep gorge in Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

They said that the Alto car (JK12C-6052) driven by one Mohammad Sadiq (Sgct Constable) met with the accident near Zirat Plera, resulting in his death as well as another person, Jamil Ahmed , both residents of Plera. One person, Naeem-ul-Sadiq, son of Sadiq, was injured and he has been shifted to hospital.

They said that while Sadiq died on the spot, Jamil was shifted to SDH Mandi but died during treatment.

Confirming it, a police official said that a case has been registered.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print