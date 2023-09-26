Cross-LoC Arms supply racket: One LeT terrorist, two women, juvenile among 5 terror associates arrested in Baramulla: Police

Baramulla: Jammu and Kashmir police Wednesday claimed to have arrested one Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist and five terror associates including two women. One among the arrested persons includes a juvenile as well.

Addressing a press conference at Baramulla, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Barmulla Amog Nagpure said that on police have arrested active LeT terrorist and five terrorist associates in Baramulla and recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition including grenades and pistols from them

“The process of arrests started after two suspects were detained on September in Uri. The five terror associates arrested include two women and a juvenile as well,” he said,

The SSP said that on September 21, Police in Baramulla through reliable sources came to know that one individual namely Yaseen Ahmad Shah son of Tariq Ahmad resident of Janbazpora Baramulla is missing from his home and has joined proscribed terror outfit LeT/ TRF. “Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation was taken up. On receipt of this information, based on human/technical intelligence, a joint team of Baramulla Police, Army & CAPF during MVCP checking at Tapper Pattan apprehended the said terrorist on 22/09/2023,” he said, adding that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine and 8 live rounds were recovered from his possession.

“During questioning, he disclosed the name of his other associate as his associate Parvaiz Ahmad Shah son of Ali Mohd resident of Takiya Wagoora. Accordingly, joint parties of Baramulla Police, Army & CAPF raided his residence and subsequently arrested him. Upon his disclosure, 2 Hand Grenades were also recovered from his possession,” the SSP said, adding that “ On 23/09/2023, during the further course of interrogation of terrorist Mohd Yaseen Shah and on his disclosure, 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine & 8 live rounds were also recovered from his house at Janbazpora.”

The SSP further said that he disclosed the names of his associates as Nigeena W/O Manzoor Ahmad Lone R/O Vijipora Hajin & Aafreena alias Aayat D/O Gulzar Ahmad Ganie R/O Patpora Shalteng Srinagar and upon their disclosure two hand grenades were recovered from their possession. “On 25/09/2023, during questioning of terrorists Yaseen Ahmad Shah & Parvaiz Ahmad Shah they disclosed the names of two more associates as Mudasir Ahmad Rather S/O Gh Mohiuddin Rather R/O Takiya Wagoora & Showkat Ahmad Malik S/O Habibullah Malik R/O Wagila Wagoora and upon their disclosure 1 Chinese Grenade, 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazines & 8 live rounds were recovered respectively from their possession. Investigation has revealed that this terrorist along with his 5 associates were operating on the directions from Pakistan based handlers and were planning to recruit more terrorists and carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and nearby areas,” he said, adding that the case under sections of UA (P) & Arms Act stands registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation is going on.

Earlier, on September 14, police during a joint naka checking at Paranpeelan Bridge Uri noticed two suspected persons who were coming from Dachi towards Paranpeelan Bridge and tried to flee while noticing the naka party but were apprehended tactfully.

“During their personal search 2 Glock Pistols, 4 Pistol Magazines, 2 Pistol Silencers, 5 Chinese grenades and 29 live Pistol rounds from them and were taken into custody immediately who were later on identified as Zaid Hassan Malla son of Ghulam Hassan Malla resident of Mir sahib Baramulla and Muhammad Arif Channa son of Nazir Ahmad Channa resident of Stadium Colony Baramulla,” the SSP said, adding that it is pertinent to mention here that they were involved in cross border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities.

“Case under Indian Arms Act & UA (P) Act was registered in Police Station Uri and investigations was taken up. During the course of investigation they disclosed the name of their associate as Aftaar Ahmad Lohar S/O Mohd Maqbool Lohar R/O Surankote Poonch and was subsequently arrested in the instant case,” he said.

Asked whether involvement of females and juveniles in terror networks was a challenge, the SSP said that it wasn’t for the first time as earlier many females and juveniles were arrested for terror links. “In this case, we have observed an arms supply racket runs from Kashmir to Poonch. We are tracking links and routes used for supplying arms. More arrests are likely to be made. These attempts are being made to destabilise peace in the region,” he said, adding that the juvenile arrested will be tried in the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) under Juvenile Justice Act (JJA).

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print