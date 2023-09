Panaji) The Congress on Monday alleged the Narendra Modi government was unwilling to implement the Women’s Reservation Bill and only wanted to showcase it as an election gimmick.

Speaking to reporters here, the AICC national coordinator for social media and digital platforms Bhavya Narsimhamurthy demanded that the government implement the bill without delay.

The bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod last week.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print