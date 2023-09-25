5 ‘hybrid’ militants arrested in Kulgam: Police

Srinagar: Poliec and Security forces on Sunday busted two militant modules in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and arrested five “hybrid” militants, police said.
It said Kulgam police alongwith 1RR, 9RR, 18 Bn CRPF, 46 BN CRPF busted two militant modules and arrested five hybrid militants along with arms and ammunition including two Pistols, three Hand Granedes, one UBGL, Pistol magazine two, pistol rounds 12, AK 47 Rounds 21 No, have been recovered from the possession.
According to police spokesman, the arrested persons have been identified as Aadil Hussain Wani S/O Lal Din Wani R/O Poniwah, Suhail Ahmad Dar S/O Siraj Ahmad Dar R/O Bugam Aitmad Ahmad Laway S/O Abdul Rashid Laway R/O Brazilian Jageer, Mehraj Ahmad Lone S/O Bashir Ahmad Lone R/O Hawoora and Sabzar Ahmad Khaar S/O Ghulam Mohammad Khar R/O Ghat Redwani Payeen.
In this regard case with FIR No. 62/2023 at Police Station Qaimoh and Case with FIR No. 167/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered and further investigation has been initiated in both cases, he added.