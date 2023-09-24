LG Asks Youth To Follow Ideals Of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

Attends poet’s birth anniversary function in Bihar

Bihar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister for Rural Development, Giriraj Singh today visited Simaria, Begusarai and attended the Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s birth anniversary event.

Paying tributes to the Rashtrakavi, the Lt Governor remembered the significant contribution of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar in the field of literature and his selfless service to society and the nation.

“I bow to the memory of great freedom fighter, writer and parliamentarian, who continues to inspire young generation,” the Lt Governor said.

Dinkar ji is undoubtedly one of the greatest poets of India, a giant intellectual, a national icon who played a pivotal role in shaping the genre of heroism and courage in Hindi literature. His deep commitment to social values, public aspirations and welfare is unparalleled, the Lt Governor observed.

At the commemoration event, the Lt Governor asked the youth to follow the ideals of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar ji, tread the path of righteousness and contribute in nation-building.

Dinkar Ji is the soul of literature and he mesmerized the nation by the brilliance of his patriotic compositions. Even today we can see the reflection of Dinkar Ji in aspiration of India’s strength and courage, in its ideals, resolve and self-confidence, he said.

His words inspire and illuminate our path to progress. History is witness to the fact that as a Member of Parliament, Dinkar Ji’s oratory gave voice to the common man and various other issues of national importance, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also talked about the lifelong campaigns of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar to promote public welfare, women empowerment, and preservation of Hindi and other regional languages.

Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in his address paid tributes to the Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. He said the high ideals of Dinkar ji are a link between literature and politics and a source of inspiration for the generations to come.

Prominent personalities from diverse fields, members of Rashtrakavi Dinkar Smriti Vikas Samiti, family members of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and the people in large numbers were present.

