JK Bank Defreezes Yateem Foundation Accounts

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Bank defreezed accounts of Yateen Foundation after a local Court allowed it to operate the bank accounts at different branches of the Bank.

The Chairman of the Foundation Mohammad Rafiq Lone has thanked the officials of the Bank Corporate Headquarters for their cooperation and support in defreezing their accounts.

The 4th Additional District Judge Srinagar presided by Gowhar Majid Dalal has allowed the J&K Yateem Foundation, Srinagar to operate the bank accounts opened at different branches of the J&K Bank.

Chairman JKYF said that presently approximately 5000 permanent beneficiaries are benefitted that include widow headed families, chronic disease/ bed ridden patients, orphan and destitute students and other economically weaker sections of society

He said that JKYF has been managing availability of all basic needs of orphan students including expenses on their education, through donations in cash and kind, with the help and support of other banks like AXIS BANK.

Lone added that JKYF has accounts in over 100 branches of J&K Bank across Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that inspite of all difficulties, JKYF had been expending resources (monetary and in kind) to meet the needs of poor and needy irrespective of caste, colour, creed, region or religion, by raising monetary loans from volunteers/ well wishers and borrowing kind items from shopkeepers across all districts of J&K.

Pertinently, the Organization is supported by the donations of approximately 15000 voluntary permanent donors on monthly basis, who transfer their contributions through accounts in various branches of J&K Bank across J&K.

