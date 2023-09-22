Mirwaiz Umer Farooq To Lead Friday Prayers At Historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar After 4 Years

Srinagar: Incumbent Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq will lead Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid Nowhatta Srinagar after a gap of four years, official sources said.

They said that the administration has taken the decision after due consultation with different law enforcement agencies.

Notably, Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest on August 4, 2019 when the Government of India revoked Article 370 and 35A besides the State was bifurcated and downgraded to two Union Territories – J&K and Ladakh.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print