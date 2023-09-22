Its official, Mirwaiz set free; to deliver Friday sermon at historic Jamia Masjid after 4 years

Srinagar: Kashmir’s head priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been set free from his four-year-long house detention and will address the Friday congregational gathering at the historic Jamia Masjid today for the first time after August 5, 2019.

“Yes, Mirwaiz is free to deliver Friday’s speech at Jamia Masjid today,” a top official said.

Mirwaiz also said that he has been informed about his release from the four-year long house detention. “I was told that I can leave my Nigeeen residence to address Friday gathering at Jamia Masjid,” he said.

Mirwaiz was placed under house detention at his Nigeen residence on August 5, 2019, when Centre rolled back Article 370 and turned the erstwhile J&K State into two Union Territories—J&K and Ladakh. As the news about Mirwaiz’s release spread, hundreds of people from Srinagar and other districts were seen rushing towards Jamia Masjid to listen to the Friday sermon of religious leader after a long time—.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print