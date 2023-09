Qazigund: A bike rider died after he collided with a vehicle near Ujroo tunnel in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said.

An official said that the biker died on the spot after colliding with the vehicle.

He has been identified as Deepak Sharma son of Satpal Sharma of Jammu.

Police are said to have taken cognisance of the incident—(KNO)

