AC approves transfer of land for Research Center, other projects

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the transfer of land measuring 500 Kanal 11 Marla at Sallar Anantnag in favour of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir for establishment of Research Station and additional Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Research Station shall provide scientific technologies to improve productivity in agriculture farming and enhance the economic well-being of farmers. The establishment of the Research Station and additional Krishi Vigyan Kendra shall have a major impact for creating awareness about improved agricultural technologies through a large number of extension programmes and produce quality inputs like seeds, planting materials, organic products, bio-fertilizers, livestock and poultry strains of the farmers.

In another significant development, approval has also been accorded for transfer of 47 Kanals 13 Marlas of land at Chadoora, Budgam in favor of Animal and Sheep Husbandry department for establishment of milk processing infrastructure.

The establishment of milk processing infrastructure shall bring multifaceted benefits that encompass economic development, job creation, improved nutrition, food security, and the enhancement of agricultural practices. It will upgrade the dairy industry by promoting the overall well-being of communities and economies.

The dairy industry on J&K holds immense potential for UTs economy, providing employment opportunities and contributing to the local population’s wellbeing. With increasing demand for the dairy products and per capita availability of milk being lower than many milk potential states, the dairy sector is poised for significant growth in the UT in coming years.

