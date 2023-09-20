Decisive steps taken for rejuvenation of rich cultural heritage: Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Kashmir Folk Festival, organized by J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages at Tagore Hall, today.

In his address, the Lt Governor commended the efforts of the JKAACL, artists, literary people from J&K and various organizations for promotion of local folk art and culture.

Diverse culture, different art forms are our greatest strength. The peace has provided the conducive environment for the revival of cultural activities. In the last few years, dedicated efforts have been made through literary & folk festivals, theatre, cultural exchange programmes and cultural events to provide platform to our artists and young talent, the Lt Governor said.

“We have taken decisive steps for rejuvenation of our rich cultural heritage and it is heartening to see that youth in large numbers are coming forward to promote cultural activities,” the Lt Governor said.

Our cultural and spiritual heritage is attracting the people from across the world. The earnest efforts made to facilitate the tourists visiting the UT have also opened up large livelihood generation avenues for the youth, local people and all the associated stakeholders, he said.

At the inaugural event, the Lt Governor called upon the artists, poets and literary personalities of the UT to work collectively and complement the government’s endeavours to preserve the cultural and folk traditions of Jammu Kashmir.

Sh Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary JKAACL shared the efforts of the academy for promotion and preservation of local art, culture and languages. He also informed about the upcoming events to be organized as a part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

Cultural performances displaying the folk art of Jammu Kashmir were performed by artists.

Senior officers of UT and Police Administration, eminent artists and personalities from diverse fields were present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print