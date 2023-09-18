Attempts to banish ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif from politics have failed; daughter Maryam

Islamabad: Attempts to banish Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from politics have miserably failed, his daughter and senior leader of the PML-N party Maryam Nawaz has said as she voiced hope that after the swearing-in of the new top judge, the judiciary will now uphold justice.

Reacting to the swearing-in of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the 29th Chief Justice of Pakistan on Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party Senior Vice President Maryam expressed her hope that now the courts will prioritise justice.

The PML-N party’s chief organiser claimed that attempts to banish her father Nawaz and his brother Shehbaz from politics have miserably failed, as the judiciary will now uphold justice.

