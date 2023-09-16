Women Achievers felicitated at Bandipora

Bandipora, September 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Association of Social Workers (JKASW) in collaboration with District Administration Bandipora and Departments of Health, Education, ICDS, Information, on Saturday celebrated the remarkable achievements of women at a felicitation ceremony held at Conference Hall, Mini-Secretariat, Bandipora. The event was held under the presence of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, who presided over the function as the Chief Guest.

Ashfaq Ahmad Mattoo, Director, JKASW, Mr. Khursheed Ahmad Farash, Program Lead, Ms Mehwish, Project Manager, Program Coordinators were also present on the occasion.

The ceremony was held for the exceptional contributions of women across various fields, including education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and community service. The program was attended by Nodal Officer Coordination Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Muncif Judge Bandipora Shayesta Nazir, JD Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, CEO Bandipora Mohammad Amin Beigh, BMO Bandipora/ Hajin, CDPO Bandipora/ Hajin besides a glaxy of students and other participants.

During his address, the DC appreciated the tireless efforts of women in Bandipora, who have been instrumental in driving positive change and progress in the district. He said that it is important to recognize and celebrate their achievements so that future generations are inspired.

Addressing the students, Dr. Owais said that achievers have to go long for an achievement and urged students to learn and get inspired from them. He urged students to have commond on their precious time, especially at the adolescence stage. He urged them not to waste time in futile pursuits, including excessive usage of social media platforms. He urged them to use internet services for proper exposure and career planning.

Dr Owais, on the occasion, shared personal experience with the students and informed them that there is no alternative for hard work to achieve success in any field.

The Deputy Commissioner, on the occasion, felicitated prominent women achievers from Bandipora who were honored for their exceptional contributions, dedication, and leadership in various domains.

The achievers include Munsiff Bandipora (First Female Judge from Bandipora) Shayesta Nazir, tribal girl Shabnum Bashir for her tourism promotion efforts, Engineer/Researcher, Benit’ul-islam, who was awarded as young researcher of 2022 by web of science and several other awards, Entrepreneur Raziya Rahat (Involved in manufacturing of Sanitary Napkins in Hajin), teacher Aasima Jan who has recently been awarded with UT level best teacher award by the Honourable LG.

During the event, inspirational talks and penal discussions were held by the honorees, who shared their experiences and journeys, offering valuable insights to the audience. Cultural performances showing rich heritage and talent the district were also held. A question answer session was also held during the program in which students/aspirants raised many queries. The experts on the occasion answered all the raise queries.

It was given out that the felicitation ceremony by JKASW was held to promote gender equality and celebrate the achievements of Bandipora women.

At the culmination of the event, DC felicitated the Women Achievers with Momentos of Appreciation.

