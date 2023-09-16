DySP Retired Dies in Anantnag Road Mishap

Srinagar: A 75-year cop retired as Deputy Superintendent was killed in a road mishap in Iqbalabad along Khanabal-Pahalgam road in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An official said that one Raj Mohammad Khan was hit by some unknown vehicle in his native area, leaving him with critical injuries.

“The individual, a former DySP, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared as dead on arrival”, they said.

When contacted, a police official told GNS that the body of the deceased will be handed over after conducting necessary medico-legal formalities.

“A case has been registered in this regard for due investigations”, the official added.

