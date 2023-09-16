Uri Encounter: One More Militant Killed, Toll Reaches 02: Police

Srinagar: Another unidentified militant has been killed taking toll to 2 in a gunfight at Hathlanga area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, an official said.

The Kashmir Zone Police on X wrote, ” 01 more militant killed (Total 02). Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow,”.

Earlier a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired on the joint team, which was retaliated triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print