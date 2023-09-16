Terrorist killed in ongoing encounter at Baramulla’s Uri

BARAMULLA, – An unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Hathlanga area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

An official said that the encounter broke out when joint teams of forces launched a search operation in the area.

“During a search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired indiscriminately upon them, which was retaliated to, leading to an encounter,” official said.

Meanwhile, Kashmir zone police in a Tweet also confirmed that the encounter broke out in forward area of Hathlanga in Baramulla’s Uri.

“Encounter has started between #terrorists and Army & Baramulla Police in forward area of #Uri, Hathlanga in #Baramulla district. Further details shall follow”, police said on X, formerly known as twitter.

In another post on the X, the police said one terrorist has been killed and search is going on in the area.

