ARTO bans usage of fancy light, high beam led lights in Bandipora, cracks whip on the violators

Bandipora: To enhance road safety and reduce the hazards caused by excessive use of fancy light and high beam LED lights, the Assistant Regional Transport Office (ARTO) Bandipora Bilal Ahmad has implemented a ban on their usage, with strict measures to penalize violators.

SHO Bandipora Sajad Ahmad was also present on the occasion.

It was give out that during a routine checking operation in Gulshan Chowk Bandipora (during later evening hours) documents of as many as 10 vehicles were seized on the spot, while high beam lights were removed instantly.

The ARTO said that the decision to prohibit the use of fancy lights and high beam LED lights comes as a response to the increasing instances of road accidents and discomfort caused to fellow drivers due to blinding headlights which increases the chances of accidents. The ARTO said that they will enforce strict penalties on violators of this ban.

