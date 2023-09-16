LG For Popularizing Ayurveda As ‘Mainline’ Of Treatment

Inaugurates 3-day Ayurveda Parv To Promote Holistic Principles, Best Practices

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the three-day Ayurveda Parv, organized by Akhil Bhartiya Ayurveda Mahasammelan Trust, Ministry of AYUSH & Directorate of AYUSH-J&K, at Dental College Srinagar.

In his address, the Lt Governor appreciated the endeavor to promote holistic principles and best practices of Ayurveda in J&K and the country.

It will sensitize the people about the strength and potential of Ayurveda for healthy living and extend the benefits of Ayurveda to society, he added.

“Ayurveda has gained global popularity and today the entire world is adopting Ayurveda techniques to meet the changing health care needs of people, for well-being of the body, mind & spirit and management of various diseases,” the Lt Governor said.

He called upon the Ayurveda stakeholders and policymakers to work together to popularize this traditional medicine system as the mainline of treatment for lifestyle diseases, preventive care and to boost the immune system.

“I am hopeful this platform of Ayurveda Parv will also draw a roadmap to further strengthen the health architecture of Jammu Kashmir and provide valuable suggestions for more resilient, equitable, sustainable and inclusive health system for well-being of all our citizens,” the Lt Governor said.

At the inaugural session, the Lt Governor shared the key initiatives of the government to promote preventive and holistic care in Jammu Kashmir.

He said the Ayurvedic Medical College & Hospital in Akhnoor; Unani Medical College and Hospital in Ganderbal; AYUSH Health and Wellness Centers across J&K, the upcoming Homeopathic College & Hospital in Kathua and the integrated AYUSH hospitals in various districts is a testimony to our commitment to strengthen the infrastructure for traditional medicine system in the UT.

The Lt Governor asked the Union Ministry of AYUSH for establishing an Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Kashmir. He also called for expediting the process for upgradation of 115 AYUSH dispensaries and release of funds for the Institute of High Altitude in Bhaderwah.

The Ayurveda Parv is comprised of various activities including Exhibitions, Scientific sessions, medical check-up camps, distribution of medicines and display of medicinal plants.

Padma Bhushan Vaidya Devinder Triguna; President of All India Ayurveda Congress; Padma Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH; Dr. Manoj Nesari, Advisor, Ayurveda, Union Ministry of AYUSH; Vaidya Jayant Deo Pujari, Chairman NCISM; Prof. (Vaidya) Rakesh Sharma, President of Board of Ethics and Registration for Indian System of Medicine; Vaidya S. N. Pandey General Secretary, Akhil Bhartiya Ayurveda Mahasammelan; Sh Ranjeet Puranik, MD & CEO, Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd were present.

Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Sh Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary Health and Medical Education; Dr Mohan Singh. Director, AYUSH, J&K and other senior officers were also present.

