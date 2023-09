Srinagar:Army on Friday said that it along with police arrested two individuals along with arms and ammunition in Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Taking on to the social media blogging site X, army’s Chinar Corp wrote, ” Based on intelligence inputs an MVCP was established on 14 Sep 2023 by IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in Uri, Baramulla. Two suspected individuals were apprehended. 02xPistols, 05xHand Grenades & other war-like stores recovered.

Investigation in progress,”.

