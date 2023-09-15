Man Arrested For Criminal Conspiracy And Other Charges In Srinagar: Police

Srinagar:Police on Friday said that they have arrested a person from Peerbagh allegedly for criminal conspiracy and other charges in central Kashmir’s Srinagar.

Informing through X formely known as twitter, the Srinagar police wrote, “FIR No 88/2023 U/S 120-B, 177,386,500 of IPC registered in Sadder PS on basis of order issued by Hon’ble court of JMIC Srinagar. One Majid Hyderi S/o Jahangir Hyderi R/o Peerbagh arrested for criminal conspiracy, intimidation, extortion, giving false information, defamation etc,”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print