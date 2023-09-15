J&KASTA to conduct trials for Junior Soft Tennis tourney on Sept 22

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 11; The J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association would conduct open trials for selection of J&K teams (Boys and Girls) for participation in the upcoming 18th Junior National Soft Tennis Championship at Gindun Stadium, Rajbagh, Srinagar on 22-09-2023.
The tournament has been scheduled to be held at Tennis complex, IGMC stadium, Vijayawada, Andra Pradesh from 15th to 19th of October, 2023.
In this regard, J&KASTA has urged upon all its affiliated district units to ensure their participation in the selection trials. The players must be born in or after 2005.
SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 11; The J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association would conduct open trials for selection of J&K teams (Boys and Girls) for participation in the upcoming 18th Junior National Soft Tennis Championship at Gindun Stadium, Rajbagh, Srinagar on 22-09-2023.