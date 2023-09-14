Sarpanch kills his wife with VDC rifle in Rajouri: Police

Jammu: A Sarpanch and a Village Defense Committee (VDC) member killed his wife by shooting her with 303 rifle in Patrara in Rajoiuri district, officials said on Thursday.

“In the intervening night of 13/14 Sept, an information was received at Sunderbani police station that one person namely Yashpal son of Tirth Ram of Patrara, who is also Sarpanch of Panchayat Halka Patrara, fired upon his wife with VDC .303 Rifle, resulting his wife namely Neelam Devi, 46, seriously injured,” a police official said. The woman was later shifted to Sub District Hospital Sunderbani by her other family members. Later the injured woman was referred to GMC Jammu for further treatment, he said.

On this information, he said, a case (FIR No 63/2023) under section 307/323 IPC and 30 Indian Arms Act was registered.

Also Police team rushed to the spot and collected all relevant evidences and arrested the accused Sarpanch Yashpal from Patrara.

“The weapon of offence also stands recovered and seized.”

Later injured woman succumbed to her injuries in GMC Jammu with which police has now added offence in Section 302 IPC (murder) in the instant cas.

Meanwhile, body of deceased has been handed over to her legal heirs after completing all legal formalities.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print