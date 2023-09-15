‘Don’t touch social media, don’t watch TV’: Babar Azam and Co. urged to get together and talk

New Delhi: After India cruised to a record 228-run win over Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup, former Pakistan captain and cricket board chairman Ramiz Raja has advised the men in green to move over the loss against India and regroup for a crucial match against Sri Lanka.

Having set a target of 357, India bowled out Pakistan for 128 runs and registered its biggest margin of victory — by runs — over its arch-rivals.

Since that game, Pakistan’s bowling has also weakened without Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, both ruled out due to injuries. This has only added to the heavy defeat and possibly affected the team’s morale.

But Raja has insisted that Pakistan should see the silver lining amidst the gloom, focus on recovering from the loss, and return fresh for the must-win game against the Islanders. He also advised Babar Azam and Co. to stay away from social media and avoid negativity.

“India have given Pakistan a ray of hope with the win over Sri Lanka. Now we’ve to see if Pakistan can take benefit from that, or whether they will be low on spirits because of the defeat against India. They need some time off the game, they have to be mentally switched-off, they got a reserve day. They’ve got a good two-day rest period where they shouldn’t think of cricket or the defeat but get together and talk,” said Raja on his official YouTube channel.

“If anyone needs special practice, they can take it. Go to pool, relax. Don’t touch social media, don’t watch television channels. There won’t be anything good there because whole Pakistan is disappointed. Get united. You point fingers at each other after such defeats, that too against India. That shouldn’t happen. I’m sure Babar Azam has united this team really well, and his work is to assure his players and get the team high in spirit ahead of the Sri Lanka clash.”

