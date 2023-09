Handwara: A suspicious bag was found along Baramulla—Kupwara highway by security forces in Kralgund area of Handwara on Thursday, officials said.

An official said that shortly after the bag was found, traffic was halted and the movement of people was also restricted.

He said that searches are being carried to check the bag.

He added that there’s nothing like IED, however, search is on and traffic will be restored soon—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print