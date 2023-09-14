SC data to be available on National Judicial Data Grid: PM hails CJI, says it will further transparency

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud after he announced that the Supreme Court will soon be linked to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), saying such harnessing of technology will further transparency and enhance the justice delivery system in the country.

Chandrachud announced that the apex court will soon be linked to the NJDG, a repository of data relating to pendency of cases and disposal rate of courts right from the taluka level to the national level. At present, the portal shows data only up to the high court level.

As the CJI started the day’s proceedings in the court, he said the top court’s data will be uploaded on the NJDG on a real-time basis.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print