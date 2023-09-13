One more terrorist killed in ongoing Rajouri encounter

Srinagar: One more terrorist has been killed after fresh firing resumed between terrorists and security forces in Narla area of Rajouri district on Wednesday, taking the death count of terrorists killed in the encounter to two.

An official said that fresh firing resumed today morning after night long lull.

He said that a terrorist and a soldier were killed yesterday after encounter broke out in Narla area, however, operation was suspended for the night.

“As fresh firing resumed today morning, one more terrorist was killed, while operation is till going on,” he said—(KNO)

