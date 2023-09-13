Encounter breaks out in Anantnag village

Anantnag: Encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Gadool hamlet of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, terrorists fired upon them, which was retaliated to, thus triggering an encounter.

Per sources, two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area—(KNO)

