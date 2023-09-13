Army, police officers injured in ongoing encounter in Anantnag: Police

Anantnag: Officers of Army and Jammu and Kashmir police were injured during encounter that broke out between in Gadool hamlet of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, terrorists fired upon them, which was retaliated to, thus triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile, Kashmir police in a post of “X” said that officers from army and police were injured in the encounter.

“Encounter has started in #Kokernag area of #Anantnag. Officers from Army and JKP injured. Details shall follow,” police said.

Per sources, two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area—(KNO)

