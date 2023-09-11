J&K witnessed positive transformation in last 3 years than it had in 75 years: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday asserted that the region experienced positive transformation in the past over 3 years than it had in the previous 75 years.

Addressing at the launch of inaugural edition of JAKFAS journal at Convention Centre Srinagar, Sinha, said that corruption was uprooted to empower the common man in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The system, which functioned on the basis of corruption was demolished. Now common man feels empowered with transparency in the system. Those who looted Jammu and Kashmir were held accountable. J&K Bank, which is now scripting history too had suffered during the previous regimes,” he said.

The LG also said election in Jammu and Kashmir will happen at appropriate time. “Union Home Minister on the floor of the Parliamnet said that election will be held in J&K which will be decided by the Election Commission of India. We are sure that 80 percent of the people will vote and favour the prevailing system in here,” he said.

“Some people have problem with the current system in Jammu and Kashmir. Those who indulged in corrupt practices will not be spared. Everything will be done under law till PM Modi is at the helm of affairs,” Sinha added.

The LG said that Jammu and Kashmir has been getting more funds compared to the rest of the state and that people have realized where that money was going—(KNO)

