End of road for communists in Tripura: BJP after bypoll victories

New Delhi:The BJP hailed its victory in the bypolls to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly seats in Tripura on Friday and said it is the end of the road for the communists in the northeastern state, which was once known as a Left bastion.

According to the Election Commission (EC), Tafajjal Hossain of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Boxanagar seat, which has around 66 per cent minority voters, by a margin of 30,237 votes. Hossain got 34,146 votes while Mizan Hossain of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) bagged 3,909 votes.

BJP’s Bindu Debnath won the Dhanpur seat, which has a significant tribal population, by a margin of 18,871 votes. Debnath got 30,017 votes while Kaushik Chanda of the CPI(M) got 11,146 votes.

