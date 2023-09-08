G20 leaders start arriving in Delhi for G20 summit

New Delhi:Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Alberto Fernández and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva are among the top leaders who arrived in the national capital on Friday morning for the G20 summit.

The G20 leaders will deliberate on pressing global issues at the grouping’s annual summit here on September 9 and 10. India is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current G20 chair.

The leaders of the influential grouping are being welcomed at the airport with cultural performances.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print