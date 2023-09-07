US wants G20 to help reshape multilateral development banks like IMF and World Bank

Washington:The US wants the G20 countries to help reshape and scale up multilateral development banks like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, a top White House official has said.

White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communication John Kirby said on Wednesday the US will make it clear during President Joe Biden’s visit to India that it remains committed to the G20 as a critical forum for all the major economies of the world to come together for global problem-solving.

President Biden will arrive in New Delhi on Friday to participate in the G20 Summit.

