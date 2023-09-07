In a first mobile phones ring in Doodhpathri as Jio installs 2 towers

Budgam: In a first, mobile phones started ringing in Doodhpathri, a picturesque destination in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, after Jio installed two mobile towers in the area.

AN official said that the initiative has opened up a new chapter for Doodpathri, bringing it closer to the world like never before.

Deputy Commissioner of Budgam Akshay Labroo said that these cellular towers would bridge the communication gap that the destination had faced for so long.

Doodpathri, which is known for its lush green meadows, pristine streams, and breathtaking landscapes, had its remote locations limited access to essential communication services until now.

The DC said that with mobile connectivity now accessible, the stage is set for further development and enhancement of this serene destination.

”Connecting with the world, the installation of these towers marks a significant turning point. Visitors and residents alike can look forward to seamless connectivity, allowing them to stay in touch with loved ones and access information and services more easily.,” he said.

He added that they are planning to establish selfie points, public bathrooms, and parks in the near future. “These developments aim to enhance the overall experience for tourists, making Doodpathri an even more inviting destination for nature enthusiasts and travelers.”—(KNO)

