NC entitled for symbol of plough in Hill Council polls

Srinagar: Holding that National Conference is entitled to the symbol of “plough”, the Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside election for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil and directed administration to issue fresh notification for the polls within seven days.

