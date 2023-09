Srinagar: Former Member of Parliament Mir Muhammad Fayaz on Tuesday said that he has quit politics due to some “family commitments”.

Mir, who was elected as member to Rajya Sabha in 2015, posted on “X” that he has decided to keep himself away from political engagements.

“To all my people would like to inform that due to some family commitments I have decided to keep myself away from active political engagements. Thankful to all my people for their support,” he said—

