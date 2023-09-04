Reasi Gunfight: One Militant Killed, Cop Injured, Operation Continues: Police

Jammu: Police on Monday said that an unidentified militant has been killed while as a cop also sustained bullet wound in ongoing encounter in Reasi area of Jammu division.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Kumar while informing said that one militant has been killed and also one cop sustained bullet injuries in an ongoing encounter.

Earlier, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said that an encounter has started at Reasi on the basis of Police input regarding the presence of two militants.

He further said that the encounter is going on in Gali Sohab in the Tuli area of Chassana.

Police and the Army are carrying out the operation, he added.

