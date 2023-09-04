Brashtachar Mukt J&K Week: Bandipora Remains Abuzz with Diverse Activities

Bandipora: District Bandipora Monday witnessed a hive of activity as it observed the commencement of “Brashtachar Mukt J&K Week” (Corruption-Free J&K Week). The week-long initiative, organized by District Administration Bandipora in collaboration with various departments, is dedicated to raising awareness about the detrimental impact of corruption and promoting transparent governance.

The “Brashtachar Mukt J&K Week” was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad on Monday and is slated to conclude, after a series of week long activities, on September 10.

Throughout the weeklong period, the district of Bandipora shall witness a series of activities aimed at sensitizing the people to the importance of eradicating corruption.

Various departments, including the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Revenue, RDD, PDD, Agriculture and its allied sectors are contributing in the programme and shall organize workshops aimed at educating citizens, government employees and students about the damaging effects of corruption.

On the first day of the week, several events by different departments were held, including awareness workshops by the revenue department in every block of the district. These workshops will provide valuable insights into reporting corrupt practices and will encourage a culture of integrity and a corruption free atmosphere.

As a part of the ongoing Digital Literacy week celebration and Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K, a meeting under the Chairmanship of ACR Bandipora Shabir Ahmad was held at New Dak Bunglow Dawar.

On the occasion Tehsildar Gurez Rouf Iqbal informed that the ‘Brashtachar Mukt J&K Week’ will feature a series of awareness programs, workshops and interactive sessions to educate government officials and citizens about the detrimental effects of corruption and ways to combat it.

Meanwhile, ACR Bandipora Mr. Shabir Ahmad (JKAS) presided over at the pledge ceremony wherein Sectoral Officers from Sub Division Gurez participated to take oath for corruption free practices and make sure effective and efficient public delivery service system.

Public awareness campaigns were also launched across Bandipora, utilizing both traditional and digital media. Billboards, posters, and social media platforms are set to he utilized in order to disseminate messages that emphasize the need for a corruption-free society.

To engage the youth during the weeklong program to fight against corruption, interactive sessions and debates have been scheduled in educational institutions. This initiative is designed to inspire young minds to become ambassadors of change.

During the inaugural ceremony of the week, integrity pledges were administered to the citizens. These pledges symbolize a commitment to uphold ethical values and resist corrupt practices.

Several government departments have taken steps to ensure transparency in their services. Online portals and grievance redressal mechanisms have been reinforced to reduce opportunities for corrupt practices.

Deputy Commissioner Bandiy, Dr. Owais said that a corruption-free society is our collective responsibility, and Bandipora has set an inspiring example by coming together to fight against this menace. The overwhelming response to Brashtachar Mukt J&K Week shows the commitment of our community towards transparent governance, he added.

