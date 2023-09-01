India’s largest home-built nuclear plant starts operations at full capacity: PM Modi

New Delhi: India’s first indigenously developed 700 MW nuclear power plant in Gujarat’s Kakrapar has started operations at full capacity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

The reactor at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP) had started commercial operations on June 30 but was operating at 90 per cent of its capacity till now.

“India achieves another milestone. The first largest indigenous 700 MWe Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 in Gujarat starts operations at full capacity. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers,” Modi said on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

