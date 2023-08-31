Police, Army holds security review meetings

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police, Vijay Kumar (IPS) along with GoC Victor Force visited Pulwama, Kulgam Shopian and Budgam districts where he chaired security review meetings with officers of Police and Army.

According to a police spokesperson, the meeting in Pulwama, was held in the conference hall of District Police Lines of the district. The meeting was attended by Army Sector Commander-12 Sector RR, Sector Commander-5 sector RR, Commanding officer- 44 RR, Commanding officer- 55 RR, Commanding officer 50RR and 53RR and SSP Pulwama Shri Mohd Yousif. The meeting was also attended by ASP Pulwama Shri Tanveer Ahmad-JKPS, SP Headquarters Pulwama Shri Showkat Rafiq Wani, SDPO Litter, Dy SP PC Kakapora and DySP PC Pulwama.

The meeting in Kulgam was attended by CO’s of Army (9RR, 34RR), 2 Sector commander, 1 sector commander and SSP Kulgam and other officers.

The meeting in Shopian was attended by Commander 12 Sector, Commander 2 sector RR, and all Co’s of Army, SSP Shopian and other officers.

Moreover, in Budgam, the security review meeting was attended by 5 sector Commander, DIG CKR, CO’s of Army (53, 62, 50, 02) SSP Budgam and other officers.

At the onset of these meetings, SSsP of these respective districts briefed the chair about the prevailing security scenario of the districts and steps being taken towards anti-militancy preparedness as well as maintenance of law and order to further ameliorate the security situation in the area.

“Vijay Kumar acknowledged the determined efforts of J&K Police and security forces in upholding law and order within these districts,” the spokesperson said.

These meetings, he said, provided a platform for an insightful assessment of the prevailing security environment, counter-insurgency operations, and the strategies in place to sustain the atmosphere of peace and tranquillity. “Special focuses were given on actual numbers of FTs , their movements patterns and gathering of Humint and launching joint operations,” he said, adding, “GOC Victor force directed all Sector commanders and COs to dominate area in night and conduct operations along with JKP.” He stressed upon greater synergy amongst field officers. Later on all field officers shared actual number and identification of hybrid militants.

“These meetings further accentuated the importance of fostering robust police-public relations and adopting a service-oriented approach to policing.”

ADGP Kashmir, he said, directed the officers to conduct precision based operations with special teams and introduce innovative and handpicked mechanisms to ensure the neutralization of militants.

An adumbrated overview of the districts was taken, and specific guidelines were issued to officers to achieve targeted outcomes.

SSP Pulwama, he said, was specifically directed to identify and take strict action against Over Ground Workers (OGWs) involved in the recent recruitment of two new individuals into militant ranks in the district.

“During these meetings, Vijay Kumar directed them to implement additional security measures in order to prevent terror incidents. Besides, the process for identifying hybrid terrorists and taking appropriate actions were also discussed in these meetings.”

ADGP also laid stress on strengthening the police-public relations, service-oriented policing which will help in gaining the confidence and trust of general public, he added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print