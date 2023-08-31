Hindenburg 2.0: OCCRP alleges Mauritius-based opaque funds invested in Adani stock; company denies

New Deli: The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) on Thursday trained gun at billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, alleging hundreds of millions of dollars were invested in publicly traded group stocks through Mauritius-based ‘opaque’ investment funds managed by partners of promoter family, charges the conglomerate denied vehemently.

The fresh allegations by an organisation funded by likes of George Soros and Rockefeller Brothers Fund come months after a US short seller wiped away close to USD 150 billion in value of Adani group stocks with allegations of accounting fraud, stock price manipulation and improper use of tax havens by the ports-to-energy conglomerate run by billionaire Gautam Adani. Adani Group has denied all Hindenburg allegations.

Citing review of files from multiple tax havens and internal Adani Group emails, OCCRP said its investigation found at least two cases where the “mysterious” investors bought and sold Adani stock through such offshore structures.

