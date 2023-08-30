Framing joint campaign strategy on cards during INDIA bloc’s Mumbai meet starting Thursday

Mumbai: Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are set to hold hectic parleys during a two-day conclave here starting Thursday during which they will announce a coordination committee and a logo for the alliance.

They would chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and iron out the differences among themselves. The leaders are also likely to announce a few panels to draft a common minimum programme of the alliance, to frame joint plans for holding agitations across the country and for seat sharing.

“The Mumbai meeting shall come out with a clear-cut roadmap for providing a progressive alternative to the regressive policies of the current regime,” RJD’s Manoj Jha told PTI.

