People of world’s most polluted city Delhi on track to lose 11.9 years of life to pollution, says study

New Delhi: Delhi has emerged as the world’s most polluted city in a new study which has also found that its residents are on track to lose 11.9 years of life if the current levels of pollution continue to be higher than the limit set by WHO.

The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) released by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago also showed that all of India’s 1.3 billion people live in areas where the annual average particulate pollution level exceeds the 5 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter) limit set by World Health Organization (WHO).

It also found that 67.4 per cent of the country’s population lives in areas that exceed the country’s own national air quality standard of 40 μg/m3.

