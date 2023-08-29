LG releases ‘Saral Sanskrit Bodh’

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released a book titled ‘Saral Sanskrit Bodh’ published by Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, at Raj Bhawan today.
The Lt Governor congratulated Mahant Rohit Shastri, President Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust and Prof. Sharat Chandra Sharma, the authors of the book. He appreciated the commitment of Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan for the promotion, development and enrichment of Sanskrit.
Meanwhile, Zafar Iqbal Khan Manhas, former MLC and Vice President J&K Apni Party called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.
Manhas apprised the Lt Governor on various issues of public importance of Shopian including providing boost to the horticulture sector, construction of road from Army camp Chanchmarg Shopian to Dubjan, construction of Zarkan Bridge, upgradation of High School building at Shahabad, upgradation of water supply schemes of Kandi Areas of Shopian, promotion of tourism and smooth implementation of PMAY.
The Lt Governor assured the former Legislator of appropriate action on the genuine issues put forth during the interaction.
