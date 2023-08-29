Former Pak PM Shehbaz slams suspension of Imran Khan’s sentence in Toshakhana case, calls it ‘dark chapter’

Islamabad: Pakistan’s former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday slammed Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for “favouring” Imran Khan, saying his messages to the lower courts led to the suspension of the sentence of the former premier and called the verdict a “dark chapter” in the country’s history.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended Khan’s three-year sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case and ordered his release from jail, in a major relief to the former Pakistan prime minister. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was sentenced on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts acquired by him and his family during his 2018-2022 tenure.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the much-anticipated verdict which was reserved on Monday. Separately, a three-member Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail is also set to resume hearing petitions against the Toshakhana case.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print