Arunachal, Aksai Chin inalienable parts of India, no arbitrarily invented map can change that: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday took strong objection to the inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin in China’s map and asserted that these are inalienable parts of India which no such illegal representation or arbitrarily invented map by the “habitual offender” can change.

The party also urged the government to use the upcoming G20 Summit to expose China’s transgressions into Indian territory at the global stage.

The Congress’ reaction came a day after China officially released the 2023 edition of its “standard map” incorporating Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin region, Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea.

