Kolkata:The toll in the blast at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district rose to nine with one more body recovered from a pond, a senior police officer said on Monday.

One person was arrested in connection with the blast, the officer said.

The situation at Nilgunj’s Moshpole within Duttapukur police station limits was calm on Monday.

