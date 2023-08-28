Siblings electrocuted in Babapora Shopian, one dies another injured

Shopian: Two siblings were electrocuted in Babapora village of Zainapora Sub Division in South Kashmir’s Shopian district and one of them succumbed while another is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

An official said that two brothers namely Mashooq Ahmad Hajam and his brother Irfan Ahmad Hajam were injured due to electric shock when they were repairing wires on electric pole at Babapora Zainapora.

He said both were evacuated to hospital for treatment where Mashooq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries while condition of Irfan is said to be stable

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print