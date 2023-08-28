Inaugurates TPO organised ‘J&K Agro and Food Fest 2023’

Every product of J&K is unique in its quality, appeal: CS

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today virtually inaugurated the first edition of ‘J&K Agro and Food Fest 2023’ along with a Buyer-Seller meet being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), in collaboration with the Trade promotion Council of India (TPCI) organised at SKUAST, Jammu.

Addressing on the occasion Chief Secretary stated that every product of J&K is unique in its quality and appeal. He remarked that based on the feedback of buyers good packaging, marketing and e-commerce opportunities will make each district of J&K an Export hub. He made out that the Holistic Agriculture Development Plan of J&K is expected to make our Agriculture sector grow exponentially bringing greater returns to our farmers.

Dr Mehta further stressed on the fact that each district should have clear export plan so that buyers from all over India gets benefitted. He also said the Jammu & Kashmir is agriculture and tourism-based economy and has many advantages in agriculture production over other parts of the country. He added that in coming years J&K’s agriculture produce would atleast become double and will contribute substantially in the SGDP of the UT.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Vikramjit Singh stated that recognizing the true potential of JKTPO’s could foster an environment for business that actively supports trade and exports to help J&K to flourish and prosper economically. He beckoned the foreign buyers to give their valuable inputs for realizing the optimum potential of the UT simultaneously meeting needs of national & International market requirements.

He appreciated such programmes in empowering local farmers, sellers, and producers and enhancing Jammu and Kashmir’s socio-economic environment. He said that this inaugural event is set to become the flagship event and is planned to be held annually in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

At the onset, Managing Director of JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir, extended his gratitude to the Chief Secretary for addressing and give valuable inputs to gathering. He gave out that JKTPO is mandated to organize buyer seller meets for the promotion of unique and ODOP-DEH products of J&K. He observed that Jammu and Kashmir has long back attained acceptance among international buyers and traders for its distinct products. He highlighted that this International Buyer Seller Meet is a pivotal initiative that aimed to increase exports while showcasing the region’s excellent offerings made from local agricultural and horticultural products.

Deputy Director General, TPCI, Sandip Das, during his vote of thanks address showed his unwavering appreciation for JKTPO’s initiative, symbolizing the collaborative spirit between organizations dedicated to elevating J&K’s products and their producers into the global stage. Their collective participation accentuated the event’s commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration.

It was also revealed that J&K Agro and food Fest 2023 was attended by more than 24 buyers from countries like Canada, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bangladesh, Ireland and Saudi Arabia. The event has also 50+ buyers from various parts of India, whereas more than 80 sellers from various districts of UT participated and showcased their products from the Agro-food sector. This gave sellers the chance to highlight their products and build relationships with new clients/buyers.

The UT based products included Basmati, Honey, Red chillies, saffron, Pecanuts, dry fruits, spices, kahwa, Spices, Anardana, Lemon Grass Oil, Apples, Dry Fruits Rajmah Amla and Mushroom etc were put on display by the exhibitors. The event ensured great insight into the demand and likeability of these products. It also encouraged the participating exhibitors to further participate in such outreach exercise.

This event is an opportunity to facilitate business-to-business (B2B) with domestic and international buyers and business-to-consumer (B2C) interactions. It will offer opportunities for networking, lead generation, and collaborations between industry professionals. The event is expected to boost trade domestically and internationally, thereby expanding economic prospects and strengthening trade ties with other countries.

Divisional commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Director Industries and Commerce Jammu, K S Chib; Director Handicraft & Handloom Jammu, Vikas Gupta; Registrar SKUAST, Dr S K Gupta and agribusiness students of SKUAST, Industrial associations and officials from Industries and commerce, SIDCO, SICOP and other departments were present on the occasion.

