Amit Shah’s takes jibe at opponents

Hyderabad: Taking a swipe at the Congress, the BRS and AIMIM over dynasty politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called them “4G, 2G and 3G ” parties.

Shah hit back at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s charge that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has a tacit understanding with the BJP and that they will join hands after the elections, saying his party will not have an alliance with the BRS in the state.

Addressing a public meeting “Rythu Gosa-BJP Bharosa” (Farmers’ Anguish and BJP’s assurance) in Khammam in the state, Shah said the countdown for the “corrupt and oppressive” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao -led BRS government in Telangana which is supported by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has begun.

“The Congress is a 4G party–Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira ji, Rajiv ji and now Rahul Gandhi–It is a four generation party. KCR’s (as Chandrasekhar Rao is also known) party is the 2G party (KCR and (his son) KTR) and Owaisi’s party is 3G party,” Shah said.

“Neither 2G will come (win), 3G will come and nor 4G will come. Now is the turn of the lotus (to come to power),” Shah said, sounding the saffron party’s poll bugle for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Elections are round the corner and KCR is going (losing), Shah asserted, exuding confidence that the BJP is going to form government in Telangana with full majority.

Legislative Assembly elections would be held in Telangana in just a few months from now.

In a likely head start, CM KCR has recently announced 115 candidates of his BRS for the total 119 seats in the Assembly polls.

The schedule for the Assembly elections is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

Shah hit back at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s charge that KCR has tacit understanding with BJP and that they will join hands after the elections, saying “Kharge Sahab, why are you lying at this age? You also know Owaisi is with KCR. I want to tell the people of Telangana that whatever may happen BJP will never go with KCR and Owaisi. We will fight against KCR. Can the BJP go with Owaisi and KCR? We cannot even share the dais with Majlis and forget about going with it, Kharge ji. It is your “Ilu-Ilu” which is going on with them.”

‘Ilu’ is an abbreviation for ‘I love you’ in a popular Bollywood song.

Shah said Bhadrachalam is considered as South Ayodhya and Bhakta Ramadas was sent to 12 years in prison by the Nizam rulers for constructing Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam town.

The senior BJP leader said there has been a tradition to offer silk clothes to the lord on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami festival. However, KCR after coming to power “ignored” this tradition, he alleged.

The election symbol of KCR’s party is ‘car’ but that car would only go to Bhadrachalam and not to Ram temple because its steering is with Owaisi, he said.

“Don’t worry KCR…neither you will be the Chief Minister, nor will the car go to Bhadrachalam. Now a BJP Chief Minister will visit the temple and offer lotus at the feet of Lord Rama (continue the tradition),” Shah said.

He asked the gathering if KCR should be made the chief minister of Telangana again and said the next CM will be from the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah said (Union Minister and Telangana BJP unit president) G Kishan Reddy was arrested for fighting against corruption, (party MP from Telangana) Bandi Sanjay Kumar was also arrested and (party MLA from Telangana) E Rajender was taken out of the Assembly.

“We all know you (KCR) want to make KTR Chief Minister. But this time neither KCR nor KTR will become the Chief Minister. This time the Chief Minister will be from the BJP,” he said.

Shah further attacked KCR over his promises including one on providing houses to the poor, over his several assurances to the farmers and Dalits and on providing unemployment allowance to the youth and accused him of not fulfilling any of them in the last nine years.

Shah also accused KCR of indulging in politics over paddy procurement. The BRS destroyed the dreams of several people who lost their lives during the separate statehood movement, he alleged.

Time has come to throw out the KCR government, which Shah alleged was anti-farmer, anti-Dalit and anti-youth.

Shah also listed out the developmental works undertaken by Modi government in Telangana and the funds allotted to the state.

The Modi government enhanced the budget for the agriculture sector as compared to the previous UPA dispensation and also took up several welfare measures for the farmers, Shah added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print