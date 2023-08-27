CS launches J&K Regular Departmental Action portal

Another milestone towards ‘Brashtachar Mukt J&K’

Srinagar: In line with the stated objective of J&K Government to make J&K ‘Corruption Free’, the Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today launched the J&K Regular Departmental Action (RDA) portal developed by the General Administration Department in collaboration with the Kashmir University for processing and monitoring of disciplinary proceedings initiated against employees. The launch was attended by the Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Sanjeev Verma along with other senior functionaries of the J&K Government.

This portal will enable the concerned authorities to monitor the disposal of RDAs in a time-bound manner and will also ensure that there are no data losses vis-à-vis disciplinary proceedings. In consonance with the timelines prescribed for disposal of RDA, the portal has features to generate alerts wherever there is delay in timely completion of the requisite step prescribed in the disciplinary proceeding. This will ensure that the misdemeanor does not go unpunished and will act as a deterrence. The need for portal was felt after it was noticed that some of the RDAs have stretched for more than a decade without closure and in some cases, employees getting superannuated with RDAs still intact even though the RDA is supposed to be completed in one year. This will also address any complaints of connivance of employees in keeping the RDA un-attended.

This initiative is in continuation to multiple steps taken to curb corruption in the past including Budget Estimation, Allocation and Monitoring System (BEAMS), Aapka Mobile-Hamara Daftar initiative – UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance), Rapid Assessment System (RAS), e-Office, J&K Employees Performance Monitoring Portal (EPM), Implementation of -tendering, AA/TS & JKPaysys, PROOF app, JANBAGHIDARI, Digital Payment, e-stamping, e-GRAS, Electronic Vigilance Clearance System, Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani, Property Return System, Auto Appeal System (AAS) etc. which have ushered new era corruption free, transparent and accountable governance.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mehta directed the General Administration Department to ensure that the portal is equipped with all the resources like sample templates/formats, training videos, orders/circulars, CVC guidelines etc.to act as a guide for time-bound completion of disciplinary proceedings in a user friendly manner.

Dr. Mehta further observed that the portal is employee friendly as it would help in fast-tracking closure of RDA and ensure that the employees found innocent are not harassed. He directed all the departments to ensure that legacy data of existing disciplinary proceedings is uploaded on the portal in one month’s time and that General Administration Department shall conduct Capacity Building Programme for all the departments in this regard.

